Police find missing man

Photo: RCMP

UPDATE 7:55 A.M.

Matthew Jay Pollard has been found.

Vernon RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

Matthew Jay Pollard was last seen Thursday night, on the 2100 block of 32nd Street in Vernon.



Police recommend that you do not approach him, but call RCMP at 250-545-7171.

Pollard is described as a Caucasion male, 34 years old, five feet 10 inches tall and 181 pounds. He has short, dark hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and light coloured pants.

Police are concerned for his health and well-being.

Anyone with information on Pollard's whereabouts is urged to contact Vernon RCMP or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).