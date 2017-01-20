The overdose fight

Photo: Getty Images

The number of illicit drug overdose deaths in Vernon would be even higher than not for a provincial naloxone program, according to Kelly Fehr, director of operations for the John Howard Society.

“It's a grave concern for us,” Fehr said of the crisis that has engulfed the province. “What the John Howard Society is doing is training staff in overdose response, specifically with naloxone. We have a naloxone program at all five of our locations.”

Naloxone is administered when an opioid overdose occurs, reversing the opioid's effects. It is being used throughout the province, which has seen a massive spike in overdoses and deaths in the past year. Many of these deaths have been caused by fentanyl, which can be mixed with other drugs.

Fehr responded to questions just one day after statistics from the BC Coroners Service showed that Vernon had 13 illicit drug overdose deaths in 2016.

“Last year we had two overdoses that required naloxone administration and one this year already,” Fehr said of the society's facilities which include area shelters. “There would have been more deaths in Vernon if that program didn't exist.”

The JHS is working closely with Interior Health to ensure there is follow up appointments with people who have overdosed.

“When B.C. issued its state of emergency around the problem, the health authorities were required to do a minimum of six follow-ups with a person who had overdosed. When a person is homeless, this is extremely hard to do.

“If someone survives an overdose, specifically fentanyl, we'll try to encourage them to do the follow-ups with Interior Health.”

Fehr said JHS staff will do the follow-up if the person refuses to seek medical help.

“When someone overdoses, their risk of death is significantly higher (if they overdose again),” Fehr said, explaining why the followups are so crucial. “The risk of overdose is exponentially higher if drugs are still in the system. That's too many chemicals for the body.”

Fehr also expressed his concern with the spread of fentanyl which is being mixed with other street drugs.

“We are very concerned that people are actually adding it. It's not just in heroin or cocaine or methamphetamines. It's in pot. They are going to these lengths to get people hooked on drugs.”