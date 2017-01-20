16 years of giving

Every week for the past 16 years, Jake and Mary Spoor have been giving away flowers.

The couple have been operating the Vernon Flower Shop for the past 40 years and since the Vernon Hospice House opened, they have quietly donated a vase full of flowers to every patient, every week.

Jake estimates they have given away more than 10,000 vase bundles of flowers.

“It has quite an impact on the people and their families in the last days they spend with us,” said Ruth Edwards, hospice house executive director.

“The residents and their families are going through a difficult time and when they arrive, there are fresh flowers in their rooms, there are fresh flowers at the desk.

“They have given so generously since 2001. It’s a lovely contribution from the community.”

And giving back to the community is why Jake and Mary do it.

“It's just to brighten up the room a little bit and say, 'Hey people are thinking about you' and just to cheer them up and their family,” said Jake.

The flower shop never sought any advertising and it was hospice house officials that tweeted about the acts of kindness that have been going on for years.

Each vase contains a number of flowers, usually made up of roses or carnations.

The flower shop even finds out if the flowers will be put in a room with a male or female so they can make an arrangement appropriate for the person's gender.

Jake, who is a third generation florist – his daughter is active in the business as well – said he has no plans on stopping any time soon.

“The nurses and the staff really enjoy it too and obviously the patients are happy with it and the family is. It's just something you try and support the community with,” said Jake.