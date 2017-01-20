37392
38032

Vernon  

16 years of giving

- | Story: 186522

Every week for the past 16 years, Jake and Mary Spoor have been giving away flowers.

The couple have been operating the Vernon Flower Shop for the past 40 years and since the Vernon Hospice House opened, they have quietly donated a vase full of flowers to every patient, every week.

Jake estimates they have given away more than 10,000 vase bundles of flowers.

“It has quite an impact on the people and their families in the last days they spend with us,” said Ruth Edwards, hospice house executive director.

“The residents and their families are going through a difficult time and when they arrive, there are fresh flowers in their rooms, there are fresh flowers at the desk.

“They have given so generously since 2001. It’s a lovely contribution from the community.”

And giving back to the community is why Jake and Mary do it.

“It's just to brighten up the room a little bit and say, 'Hey people are thinking about you' and just to cheer them up and their family,” said Jake.

The flower shop never sought any advertising and it was hospice house officials that tweeted about the acts of kindness that have been going on for years.

Each vase contains a number of flowers, usually made up of roses or carnations.

The flower shop even finds out if the flowers will be put in a room with a male or female so they can make an arrangement appropriate for the person's gender.

Jake, who is a third generation florist – his daughter is active in the business as well – said he has no plans on stopping any time soon.

“The nurses and the staff really enjoy it too and obviously the patients are happy with it and the family is. It's just something you try and support the community with,” said Jake.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

37167
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2501345
Richter Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$359,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


38508


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Doc
Doc Vernon SPCA >


37780


TheTango-DailyDose-0119201700

Daily Dose – January 20, 2017

Daily Dose
Get cozy for today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0119201706
Daily Dose – January 20, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The end of an era has come… Yes, the work week is almost...
nicole_kidman_keeps_her_relationship_with_her_adopted_children_simple.jpg
Nicole Kidman keeps her relationship with her adopted children ‘simple’
Showbiz
Nicole Kidman wants to maintain a “simple”
TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0119201776
Grandmas who are way more badass than you
Galleries
Remember the stereotype that all grandmas are tiny and sweet,
TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0118201791
Grandmas who are way more badass than you (2)
Galleries
We’ve collected some of the best images proving that...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37436