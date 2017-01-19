38416
36358

Vernon  

Hot pursuit through diner

- | Story: 186497

Diners at a Salmon Arm restaurant got to watch a live episode of Cops when a bad guy ran through the eatery with police in hot pursuit.

On Jan. 12, as RCMP were attempting to make an arrest, the suspect decided to make run for it.

“The male that the officers were chasing, fled from them as they were making an arrest under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act in a nearby parking lot,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West. “As the suspect ran, he entered the restaurant with the officers in pursuit through the establishment and ran out another door where he was taken into custody after a brief scuffle.”

West said cocaine, heroin and a quantity of cash was seized.

“During the event no danger was posed to the public and the officer involved in the event apologized to the patrons of the restaurant for the disruption,” said West.

The unidentified 22-year-old man will be facing drug trafficking charges in the Salmon Arm Courts in late March.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

37167
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2548086
1835 Nancee Way Court
0 bedrooms 0 baths
$0
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Doc
Doc Vernon SPCA >




TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0119201776

Grandmas who are way more badass than you

Galleries
Remember the stereotype that all grandmas are tiny and sweet, spending days baking cakes, playing Bingo and knitting? Well...
TheTango-BadassGrandmas-0118201791
Grandmas who are way more badass than you (2)
Galleries
We’ve collected some of the best images proving that...
This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.
This cat is the best cat because it’s basically a dog.
Must Watch
Somebody upstairs messed up and put a doggy soul into a cat body.
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Roof collapsing during a floorball game
Must Watch
This brand new sports hall opened only just recently. Everyone...
will_grace_back_for_10_new_episodes.jpg
Will & Grace back for 10 new episodes
Showbiz
Beloved TV sitcom Will & Grace is officially returning to the...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35991