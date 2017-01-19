Hot pursuit through diner

Photo: Contributed

Diners at a Salmon Arm restaurant got to watch a live episode of Cops when a bad guy ran through the eatery with police in hot pursuit.

On Jan. 12, as RCMP were attempting to make an arrest, the suspect decided to make run for it.

“The male that the officers were chasing, fled from them as they were making an arrest under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act in a nearby parking lot,” said Staff Sgt. Scott West. “As the suspect ran, he entered the restaurant with the officers in pursuit through the establishment and ran out another door where he was taken into custody after a brief scuffle.”

West said cocaine, heroin and a quantity of cash was seized.

“During the event no danger was posed to the public and the officer involved in the event apologized to the patrons of the restaurant for the disruption,” said West.

The unidentified 22-year-old man will be facing drug trafficking charges in the Salmon Arm Courts in late March.