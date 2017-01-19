37392

Vernon  

Inviting downtown spaces

Efforts are underway to make downtown Vernon more appealing and even safer for visitors.

The Downtown Vernon Assciation is involved in a government-funded 'Place-Making' project, to aid in the planning, design and engagement of public spaces.

Work has been underway since October on two aspects of the project.

It includes a safety and security audit of the downtown.

“We want to be on top of that,” said Dina Mostat of the DVA. “It's an issue for our members.”

As well, Mostat described a public realm strategy that would make the downtown more appealing.

“It covers infrastructure to parks, green spaces, anywhere people are moving,” she said.

Ideas include: chair bombing which just involves a vendor putting some chairs out on the street so people can stop, sit down and perhaps listen to a busker or yoga in the park.

“These are simple ideas to encourage people to sit side by side.”

Mostat said the popular summer concerts organized by Downtown Vernon are also part of the strategy.

The DVA is receiving nearly $25,000 from the Social Development Ministry. In-kind funding from the City of Vernon, Interior Health and Downtown Kelowna amounts to an additional $78,251.

The project is providing two people with 40 weeks of work experience.

