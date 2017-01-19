Getting ready for show

Several transport trucks took over the street in front of Vernon city hall Thursday to set up for the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour.

While the event doesn't officially get underway until Saturday, crews were busy setting up tents, displays and other attractions that will focus on Canada's favourite game.

The two-day hockey celebration begins Saturday, Jan. 21 at noon at Vernon city hall and concludes Sunday evening following the Rogers Hometown Hockey outdoor viewing party.

NHL alumni Russ Courtnall and Kirk McLean will be making appearances to meet with fans and sign autographs.

The festival will also feature broadcast hosts Ron MacLean and Tara Slone.

The Sunday broadcast kicks off with a special pre-game show hosted live on site by MacLean and Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 4 p.m. (local time) on Sportsnet, followed by a showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks.

The free hockey-themed weekend will feature games, activities, live local entertainment and food trucks, including: