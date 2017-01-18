Contract talks on hold

Photo: File photo

Talks between the City of Vernon and the city's professional firefighter have come to a halt.

Tanya Laing Gahr, city spokesperson, said “there's not much going on right now.

“Negotiations are on hold as there are a few outstanding issues before we move forward.”

Laing Gahr declined to say what those issues are.

However, she did say contract talks were “not at a standstill. They are on hold.”

“Efforts are going into resolving these outstanding issues and once that is done, then we will be re-initiating the collective agreement negotiations.”

Laing Gahr did not know how many paid professional firefighters work for the city.