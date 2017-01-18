37392

Vernon  

Rec Centre closed

- | Story: 186380

Vernon's Recreation Centre had to unexpectedly close down at noon on Wednesday for BC Hydro repairs.

Crews are working on a nearby transformer.

“Staff at the Rec Centre reported electrical issues beginning at 8 a.m. this morning and determined with BC Hydro that a nearby transformer was malfunctioning,” said a City of Vernon press release.

The closure was expected to last between one and two hours.

“The facilities were evacuated and all power shut off. Users that were evacuated were provided free passes to the Recreation Centre.”

Castanet will update when further details become available.
Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

38132
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2900269
3975 Twana Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!




Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Buck
Buck Vernon SPCA >




The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human

The voice of Mario is a thoroughly delightful human

Must Watch
Charles Martinet stumbled in late to an audition for a video game he knew nearly nothing about. Little did he know, the game would...
uma_thurman_testifies_in_custody_trial.jpg
Uma Thurman testifies in custody trial
Showbiz
Uma Thurman has no psychological issues which would impair her...
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0109201721
Weird Wednesday – January 18, 2017
Galleries
Ever ridden a denim scooter? Yeah, neither have we…
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0104201710
Weird Wednesday – January 18, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Trees growing out of and around things, and so much more...
Mark Hamill reunites with his original lightsaber
Mark Hamill reunites with his original lightsaber
Must Watch
It’s been thirty years since Mark last saw this beloved...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35991