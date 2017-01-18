Rec Centre closed

Photo: Kate Bouey

Vernon's Recreation Centre had to unexpectedly close down at noon on Wednesday for BC Hydro repairs.

Crews are working on a nearby transformer.

“Staff at the Rec Centre reported electrical issues beginning at 8 a.m. this morning and determined with BC Hydro that a nearby transformer was malfunctioning,” said a City of Vernon press release.

The closure was expected to last between one and two hours.

“The facilities were evacuated and all power shut off. Users that were evacuated were provided free passes to the Recreation Centre.”

