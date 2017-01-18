Ski docs at Silver Star

For those worried about a broken bone or another type of medical trauma on the ski hill, a critical part of SilverStar’s emergency services is the Ski Docs program.

The purpose of Ski Docs is to provide physician back up on the mountain for serious medical situations during weekends and holidays, according to Gavin Smart, medical director for the program.

About a dozen emergency department physicians and specialists volunteer their time each year for the program and all receive specialized training.

“Of the many incidents requiring medical treatment, the SilverStar patrol team has saved the lives of five people suffering cardiac arrest on the mountain,” said Smart. “All were successfully resuscitated, treated and discharged to lead normal lives.”

Smart is also with Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) as medical director and takes part in the helicopter winch line rescue program.

“This type of rescue allows the winch line to drop trained personnel and equipment directly down from the helicopter in rugged terrain where landing would be difficult or impossible.”

On Tuesday, the winch team rescued a young man in the Shuswap backcountry.

A heli-winch rescue will be one of the many skills on show at SilverStar Mountain’s annual Emergency Services Day this coming Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

As well, $20 from every lift ticket sold that day will be donated to Vernon Jubilee Hospital's emergency department.

Events include: