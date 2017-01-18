38416

Digging in to composting

If comments on social media are any indication, there is a lot of support for a composting program in the region.

Vernon city councillor Dalvir Nahal posted a simple question on Facebook: Curious what everyone's thoughts are on compost and would you support a program in Vernon?

The response was a resounding 'Yes'.

Dozens of people expressed support for the program, and while others raised some concerns, Nahal said the proposal is in the early stages of planning and all aspects, good and bad, will be looked at.

“We've actually started to get the ball rolling on it,” said Nahal, noting the regional district, which would be in charge of the program, is looking at a five-year plan, but she would like to see something happen a lot sooner.

“I was hoping to get something done by next spring,” she said.

Nahal said a trial run would give officials an idea of the level of participation. If enough buy into the program, it could become permanent.

Nahal said she has also spoken to some areas businesses such as grocery stores, that are already interested in the idea.

Coun. Catherine Lord sits on the regional district board and is also a proponent of the composting plan.

She said she will be pushing for the idea at the regional level.

“There are a lot of other communities that do it,” said Lord. “If the regional district does not go for it, then we will bring it up at city council.”

Some of the concerns raised on Facebook included the smell from composting material and that it may attracts scavengers, such as rats.

Nahal said more information on the program is needed, but she has already tentatively looked at a location outside of town where a composting station could be set up.

As for the scavengers, Lord said there are “municipalities where it is not a problem, so I would like to see what containers they have.”

Nahal said the matter will be discussed further at Monday's council meeting.

