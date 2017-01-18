Capital works input wanted

Photo: File photo

Residents will have a chance to check out upcoming capital works projects in the city at an open house later this month.

The City of Vernon is inviting the public to attend a 2017 capital projects consultation meeting on Jan. 25, from 5 – 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Vernon Recreation Centre, 3310 – 37 Avenue.

The meeting will provide the opportunity for residents and businesses to review the capital projects, as well as discuss any concerns with the project team regarding the design, road closures, timing of construction or other issues.

Major projects for 2017 include:

Kalamalka Lake Road cycle corridor – 14 Avenue to Coldstream border

30 Street Road and utility rehabilitation - 30 Avenue to 34 Avenue

35 Avenue reconstruction – 24 Street to 27 Street

Interested residents and business owners not able to attend the meeting and would like more information regarding a project, may contact the infrastructure management department at 250-550-3634, or visit the City's capital works page.