38416
38310

Vernon  

Capital works input wanted

- | Story: 186349

Residents will have a chance to check out upcoming capital works projects in the city at an open house later this month.

The City of Vernon is inviting the public to attend a 2017 capital projects consultation meeting on Jan. 25, from 5 – 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Vernon Recreation Centre, 3310 – 37 Avenue.

The meeting will provide the opportunity for residents and businesses to review the capital projects, as well as discuss any concerns with the project team regarding the design, road closures, timing of construction or other issues.

Major projects for 2017 include:

  • Kalamalka Lake Road cycle corridor – 14 Avenue to Coldstream border
  • 30 Street Road and utility rehabilitation - 30 Avenue to 34 Avenue
  • 35 Avenue reconstruction – 24 Street to 27 Street

Interested residents and business owners not able to attend the meeting and would like more information regarding a project, may contact the infrastructure management department at 250-550-3634, or visit the City's capital works page.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

37707
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2921999
2634 Lucinde Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,000
more details
37525


Send us your News Tips!


37968


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Buck
Buck Vernon SPCA >


34963


TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0109201721

Weird Wednesday – January 18, 2017

Galleries
Ever ridden a denim scooter? Yeah, neither have we… Weirdness incoming!
TheTango-WeirdWednesday-0104201710
Weird Wednesday – January 18, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Trees growing out of and around things, and so much more...
Mark Hamill reunites with his original lightsaber
Mark Hamill reunites with his original lightsaber
Must Watch
It’s been thirty years since Mark last saw this beloved...
michael_buble_pulls_out_of_the_brit_awards_-_report.jpg
Michael Buble pulls out of the Brit Awards – report
Music
Michael Buble has reportedly pulled out of hosting next...
The Nintendo Switch parental controls are pretty cool
The Nintendo Switch parental controls are pretty cool
Must Watch
Okay, we know the idea of parental controls to kids seems like...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37732