Vernon  

Be careful on Highway 97

Motorists are describing the highway between Vernon and Kelowna as hazardous.

One motorist told Castanet, Highway 97 is foggy and snowy with slushy sections.

While there have been no reports of major accidents, caution is urged on the highway.

Despite another blast of the white stuff, the temperature is supposed to get warmer later today and for the rest of the week.

Following a cold snap that saw temperatures drop to as low as -25C, the mercury is supposed to rise to +5C by this afternoon.

The snow is also expected turn to rain.

