Housing focus of meeting

Photo: Darren Handschuh MLA Eric Foster, left, and MP Mel Arnold

There are a lot of challenges, but no easy solutions to the area's rental problems.

Anyone who has tried to find somewhere to live in Vernon knows how hard it is to find a place and on Tuesday all three levels of government along with various agencies met to discuss the problem.

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, Vernon-Monashee MLA Eric Foster and Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund met with groups like the John Howard Society to see what could be done to ease the rental crunch.

Mund admitted there really is not much the city can do. One of the suggestions at the meeting was the city reduce development cost charges as an incentive, but Mund pointed out the city is doing that to some degree, and the DCCs pay for infrastructure associated with new developments so if they are reduced too much other problems arise.

It was also suggested at the round table meeting, municipalities allow secondary suites, which Mund said the city is doing, but the demand still far outstrips supply.

Mund said the economy is a big factor. With the B.C. economy doing well and the Alberta economy in the tank, it is bringing people to the area and putting even more pressure on housing. Also the cost of living in the Valley is a factor, with people not being able to afford to buy a home meaning they have to rent instead.

“It's not just a Vernon issue,” said Mund. “Every municipality in B.C. is facing similar issues.”

Mund said he thinks it will get worse before it gets better.

And while there are no easy answers, the mayor said it is important for all levels of government to discuss the issues and search for solutions.

Another area that was looked at was housing for post-secondary students.

Foster said the lack of student housing means students are renting other places, taking them off the market.

“Students are taking up a lot of lower-cost rentals in the community,” he said, adding some post-secondary institutions are interesting in building accommodations for students, but that could leave the province in a sticky situation.

Foster said if the universities default on the property then the province is left with the bill.

Arnold said the housing issue impacts every segment of society; from seniors to young families to those with mental health challenges.

Arnold said one of the problems that was identified at the meeting was the lack of incentive to build rental housing.

The first-time MP said there used to be a program where tax credits were given for rental units and suggested that might be something to reinstate.