Skiing to the top

Photo: Denys Lawrence

Vernon resident Denys Lawrence has glided his way into the top spot of the Canadian Association of Nordic Ski Instructors.

Lawrence has been named president of the association which oversees the development of technique and methodology for both cross-country skiing and telemark skiing.

CANSI aims to provide leadership in the development and communication of innovative teaching and technical standards for people involved in nordic ski instruction.

“I am honoured to lead the charge in growing the sport of nordic skiing in Canada,” said Lawrence, who has years of coaching and instruction behind him as well as expertise in operations.

“I have made many great friends from across the country. Most of them have come to see me at Silver Star. I am very lucky to live and ski here in the Okanagan.”

Silver Star Mountain Resort and Sovereign Lake Nordic Club combined make up Canada’s largest daily groomed cross country trail system and attracts thousands of skiers both nationally and internationally.