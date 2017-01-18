Enderby restricts smokers

Photo: City of Enderby

You had better stub out that cigarette.

Enderby city council has given three readings to a tobacco control regulation that prohibits smoking within six metres of a playground or in public place that is within six metres of a door, window or air intake place.

“It's not a hammer but there are some changes,” said Mayor Greg McCune. “This enhances some of the bylaw.”

The outgoing rule banned smoking outside within three metres of a doorway.

In December, the City of Enderby released the results of a survey that showed a majority of people would like to see smoking banned in playgrounds.

A total of 113 people responded to the survey, most of them non-smokers (73.5 per cent) along with a handful of smokers (11.5 per cent).

The results were reviewed by the Enderby & District Services Commission which recommended tighter regulations.

McCune said the rules will not be as tough as Lumby's no smoking bylaw, passed in August, 2015, which banned smoking along the Salmon Trail and in any park or green spaces including playgrounds, playing fields, spray park, pool, skate and bike park or trail.

The new rules are expected to pass at the next council meeting, McCune said.