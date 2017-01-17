RCMP probe car fire

37392
Vernon RCMP officers are investigating a car fire late Monday night on Meadowlark Road.

The BX/Swan Lake fire department was called out at 11:30 p.m. to an abandoned vehicle on fire by the Chevron commercial gas station along the Swan Lake corridor, said Stephen Hidasi, deputy chief.

"We could find no reason for the fire," said Hidasi, who added that the RCMP took over the probe and are trying to trace the owner.

Photos show the vehicle was gutted by the blaze.

