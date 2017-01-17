Signing up for health

Photo: Kate Bouey

A total of 480 Vernon area residents signed up last week for online access to their personal health information.

Interior Health project teams for the MyHealthPortal are set up on the main floor of the Polson Tower at Vernon Jubilee Hospital and at the Vernon Downtown Lab in the Sterling Centre.

Signing up allows people to access their own lab results, diagnostic imaging reports (such as X-rays, scans and ultrasound), certain upcoming appointments and recent hospital visit history.

The teams are there all week, between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Vernon Monashee MLA Eric Foster signed up Tuesday.

“It's an opportunity for folks to get in the sytem,” said Foster. “I think it will be a great asset for the medical system and the patients.”

To sign up, patients must present to the project team in person with legal photo identification and their Care Card or B.C. Services Card in order to verify their identity.

They will be given a login username and password that they will be able to use on their own device — home computer, tablet or smart phone. Then they simply go to the MyHealthPortal page on Interior Health’s webiste to login.

“This for patients to get direct access to their personal health information so it helps empower the patient,” said David Sookabeiff, IH project manager.

About 5,000 people in various communities within IH have signed up for access to their medical records since the project was launched, said Sookabeiff.

It will roll out in Kelowna in February and in Penticton in March, according to an IH spokesperson.

More information can be found on the IH website.