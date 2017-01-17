Climate change focus of talk

Photo: Contributed

A Nobel Prize winner will be coming to Vernon next week to talk about climate change.

Dr. Andrew Weaver, who is also hailed as a world-renowned climate change scientist, will be speaking at the Schubert Centre Jan. 26 from 7-9 p.m.

Weaver shared a Nobel Prize with former U.S. vice-president and environmental activist Al Gore in 2007.

Weaver will discuss the science behind weather changes, what people can do to mitigate the changes as well as jobs, renewables and other topics.

The free event is sponsored by SENS, the Sustainable Environment Network Society.