Lumby cash climbing

Photo: Kate Bouey

Lumby's 2016 Hockeyville win continues to generate cash.

The village won $100,000 after winning the national title last year, with the money to be used to upgrade the Pat Duke Memorial Arena.

On Thursday, the White Valley Parks, Recreation and Culture Advisory Committee is expected to give the okay to $35,000 in community works funds for the improvement project during budget discussions.

A breakdown of the budgeted funding sources for the Pat Duke Arena project supplied by the North Okanagan Regional District in December shows:

Kraft Hockeyville Grant $100,000

TELUS Community Grant $16,000

Donations $19,000

Gas Tax (Community works funds) $35,000

“The donation amount continues to be adjusted as donations come in, but this is what we are currently budgeting based on donations received to date,” said Tannis Nelson, NORD's community services manager.

Subject to approval, $170,000 could be available to upgrade the arena.