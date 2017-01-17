37392
38196

Vernon  

Minor hockey scores cheque

- | Story: 186246

Minor hockey teams have scored some cash as Hometown Hockey arrives in Vernon.

The Greater Vernon and North Okanagan minor hockey associations will share the proceeds of a $15,000 legacy cheque from Scotiabank which will be presented on Saturday.

The two-day event is being held Saturday and Sunday at city hall, with games, activities and some former NHL players. It is sponsored by Rogers.

NHL alumnus Russ Courtnall will be making appearances on both days to meet with fans and sign autographs. It has already been announced former Vancouver Canucks goalie Kirk McLean will be joining the weekend festivities.

Sunday evening’s broadcast kicks off with a special pre-game show hosted live on site by Ron MacLean and Tara Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 4 p.m. (local time) on Sportsnet, followed by a showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2934065
1114 Goldfinch Place
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$787,900
more details
37167


Send us your News Tips!


38138


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Goldie
Goldie Vernon SPCA >


37968


This is the future of exercising

This is the future of exercising

Must Watch
Munich-based startup Icaros GmbH has created a gadget that combines fitness and computer games. The ICAROS setup includes the...
david_bowie_rihanna_top_brit_awards_nominations.jpg
David Bowie, Rihanna top Brit Awards nominations
Music
Late music legend David Bowie and pop diva Rihanna are the top...
Formeowla 1 racing
Formeowla 1 racing
Must Watch
Amazingly, and we’re not sure if it’s a positive or...
prince_harry_introduces_meghan_markle_to_sister-in-law_catherine_-_report.jpg
Prince Harry introduces Meghan Markle to sister-in-law Catherine – report
Showbiz
Prince Harry has reportedly introduced girlfriend Meghan Markle...
Donald Trump is a masterful accordion player
Donald Trump is a masterful accordion player
Must Watch
He just has a way with those little, teeny hands of his.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37593