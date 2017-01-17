Minor hockey scores cheque

Photo: Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Assoc.

Minor hockey teams have scored some cash as Hometown Hockey arrives in Vernon.

The Greater Vernon and North Okanagan minor hockey associations will share the proceeds of a $15,000 legacy cheque from Scotiabank which will be presented on Saturday.

The two-day event is being held Saturday and Sunday at city hall, with games, activities and some former NHL players. It is sponsored by Rogers.

NHL alumnus Russ Courtnall will be making appearances on both days to meet with fans and sign autographs. It has already been announced former Vancouver Canucks goalie Kirk McLean will be joining the weekend festivities.

Sunday evening’s broadcast kicks off with a special pre-game show hosted live on site by Ron MacLean and Tara Slone from the Sportsnet Mobile Studio beginning at 4 p.m. (local time) on Sportsnet, followed by a showdown between the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks.