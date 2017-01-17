Lining up for french

Photo: R. Barton

They wrapped up with blankets and chairs early Tuesday morning when most of us were still asleep.

These were parents, hoping to get their children into french immersion programs in Vernon.

According to a witness, parents were waiting outside Harwood and Beairsto elementaries between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m., ahead of the annual registration for places in french kindergarten and late (Grade 6) french immersion.

Dozens, armed with blankets and chairs, waited for hours in cold. At Beairsto, the line wrapped around two sides of the building.

“The weather is not always pleasant,” said Kelly Smith, School District 22 board chairperson.

Smith said the queues occur every year.

“Parents understand it's just another way of enriching their children's education.”

A total of 88 kindergarten spaces were available for the course, taught at Alexis Park and Harwood elementaries.

Smith said that if parents were unsucessful at getting their child a space, the program was also available in Grade 1.