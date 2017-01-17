Lining up for French

Photo: R. Barton

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.

A total of 93 students were registered for French immersion kindergarten in the Vernon School District on Tuesday.

Parents waited for hours in the cold morning hours outside Beairsto Elementary in order to sign up their children for the popular program. Others waited outside Harwood to enrol their children in the late immersion (Grade 6) program.

"Over the last ten years, we've been able to cover every student who lives in Vernon, Coldstream and Lumby," said Supt. Joe Rogers. "We have kids applying who go to school in Armstrong and we don't accept them.

"They are in the North Okanagan Shuswap School District and have to go to french immersion in Salmon Arm."

Rogers said there are between 80 to 88 kindergarten places but the children all seem to get a place by September due to drop outs.

They wrapped up with blankets and chairs early Tuesday morning when most of us were still asleep.

These were parents, hoping to get their children into French immersion programs in Vernon.

According to a witness, parents were waiting outside Harwood and Beairsto elementaries between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m., ahead of the annual registration for places in french kindergarten and late (Grade 6) french immersion.

Dozens, armed with blankets and chairs, waited for hours in cold. At Beairsto, the line wrapped around two sides of the building.

“The weather is not always pleasant,” said Kelly Smith, School District 22 board chairperson.

Smith said the queues occur every year.

“Parents understand it's just another way of enriching their children's education.”

A total of 88 kindergarten spaces were available for the course, taught at Alexis Park and Harwood elementaries.

Smith said that if parents were unsucessful at getting their child a space, the program was also available in Grade 1.