37392
38310

Vernon  

Canine cuddle at hospital

- | Story: 186190

When you are feeling sick or lonely, sometimes there's nothing like a good cuddle.

That is being offered at Vernon Jubilee Hospital and surrounding hospitals and care facilities in the North Okanagan and Columbia regions due to the St. John Ambulance therapy dog program.

“I have 40 dogs that are visiting now in Revelstoke, Armstrong, Oyama, Lumby and Vernon,” said Jo-Anne Johnston, therapy dog unit facilitator. She has been involved in the program for 17 years.

The handlers and their pooches provide companionship through regular visits to hospitals and nursing homes.

“I always tell my handlers that if you make one person happy, you've done your job, and we have so many wonderful stories about what the therapy dogs do for people.”

Even the medical profession acknowledges that patting and stroking a dog can have a calming effect that can lower blood pressure and ease tension.

On a visit to VJH, a five-year-old canine called Cruise is welcomed by staff and patients alike. He visits the hospital every Friday.

“In order to become a therapy dog, (the handlers) need to go through an orientation....We put their dogs little scenarios that they would meet while visiting like 'what does our dog do when many people touch it at once? How does your dog respond to wheel chairs, crutches?' We want to know who the boss is, you or the dog.”

Johnston said the hospital will allow the animals up on the bed in some instances.

“Great Danes are wonderful because they can put their head on the bed and we've had Standard Poodles allowed to lie on a patient's bed so that they can get a good cuddle.”

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2809199
LAKEVIEW!! Black Mountain Bldg Lot!
$329,000
more details
38207


Send us your News Tips!


34963


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Marissa
Marissa Vernon SPCA >


37977


TheTango-DailyDose-0116201734SLIDER

Daily Dose – January 17, 2017

Daily Dose
Take a bite out of crime with today’s Daily Dose!
TheTango-DailyDose-0116201744
Daily Dose – January 17, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Today’s Daily Dose is brought to you by bacon. Wonderful...
katy_perry_throws_orlando_bloom_a_surprise_40th_birthday_party.jpg
Katy Perry throws Orlando Bloom a surprise 40th birthday party
Music
Katy Perry surprised boyfriend Orlando Bloom with a huge party to...
Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 1.26.13 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 16, 2017
Galleries
Here we go again! The best of the week that was in sports!
Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 1.35.52 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 16, 2017 (2)
Galleries
“I can do that, I just don’t want to” untitled...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37379