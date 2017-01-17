Canine cuddle at hospital

When you are feeling sick or lonely, sometimes there's nothing like a good cuddle.

That is being offered at Vernon Jubilee Hospital and surrounding hospitals and care facilities in the North Okanagan and Columbia regions due to the St. John Ambulance therapy dog program.

“I have 40 dogs that are visiting now in Revelstoke, Armstrong, Oyama, Lumby and Vernon,” said Jo-Anne Johnston, therapy dog unit facilitator. She has been involved in the program for 17 years.

The handlers and their pooches provide companionship through regular visits to hospitals and nursing homes.

“I always tell my handlers that if you make one person happy, you've done your job, and we have so many wonderful stories about what the therapy dogs do for people.”

Even the medical profession acknowledges that patting and stroking a dog can have a calming effect that can lower blood pressure and ease tension.

On a visit to VJH, a five-year-old canine called Cruise is welcomed by staff and patients alike. He visits the hospital every Friday.

“In order to become a therapy dog, (the handlers) need to go through an orientation....We put their dogs little scenarios that they would meet while visiting like 'what does our dog do when many people touch it at once? How does your dog respond to wheel chairs, crutches?' We want to know who the boss is, you or the dog.”

Johnston said the hospital will allow the animals up on the bed in some instances.

“Great Danes are wonderful because they can put their head on the bed and we've had Standard Poodles allowed to lie on a patient's bed so that they can get a good cuddle.”