Let's talk housing

The lack of affordable housing in the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions will be up for discussion Tuesday.

North Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold is hosting a roundtable meeting with housing stakeholders and community leaders.

Among the politicians taking part will be Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund and Vernon Monashee MLA Eric Foster.

In December, Foster attended a Vernon city council meeting to hear about concerns over the housing crunch and the growing homeless problem.

Councillors expressed frustration with the lack of secondary housing for women, specialized housing for people fighting addictions and mental health problems and the lack of integration of the services available.

Foster agreed many communities across the province were facing these challenges, but he listed the more than $8 million spent by the province in the Vernon area over the past year on shelters, low-income housing and rental assistance, adding there was only so much funding available.

Last month, the Blair Apartment at 3000 28th Avenue opened in Vernon – offering 39 much-needed units of affordable housing.