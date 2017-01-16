37392

Vernon  

Let's talk housing

- | Story: 186181

The lack of affordable housing in the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions will be up for discussion Tuesday.

North Okanagan Shuswap MP Mel Arnold is hosting a roundtable meeting with housing stakeholders and community leaders.

Among the politicians taking part will be Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund and Vernon Monashee MLA Eric Foster.

In December, Foster attended a Vernon city council meeting to hear about concerns over the housing crunch and the growing homeless problem.

Councillors expressed frustration with the lack of secondary housing for women, specialized housing for people fighting addictions and mental health problems and the lack of integration of the services available.

Foster agreed many communities across the province were facing these challenges, but he listed the more than $8 million spent by the province in the Vernon area over the past year on shelters, low-income housing and rental assistance, adding there was only so much funding available.

Last month, the Blair Apartment at 3000 28th Avenue opened in Vernon – offering 39 much-needed units of affordable housing.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

37148
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2901305
#406-2040 Springfield Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$458,800
more details
37167


Send us your News Tips!


37968


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Marissa
Marissa Vernon SPCA >


38138


Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 1.26.13 PM

Monday Sports Gifs – January 16, 2017

Galleries
Here we go again! The best of the week that was in sports! rodgers to rodgers Redeemed himself on missing that first dunk even...
Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 1.35.52 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 16, 2017 (2)
Galleries
“I can do that, I just don’t want to” untitled...
Living out of a storage unit for 2 months
Living out of a storage unit for 2 months
Must Watch
The amount of anxiety I’d feel coming and going out of...
celine_dion_shares_emotional_video_tribute_to_late_husband.jpg
Celine Dion shares emotional video tribute to late husband
Music
Celine Dion marked the one-year anniversary of husband Rene...
When you aren’t ashamed of being a bandwagon fan
When you aren’t ashamed of being a bandwagon fan
Must Watch
Wearing those two jerseys actually paid off, the game came down...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37379
36358