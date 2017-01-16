First glimpse at The Recall

The first official trailer of a sci-fi/thriller movie shot in the North Okanagan last year has been released.

The Recall was directed by Mauro Borrelli and stars Wesley Snipes, RJ Mitte, Jedidiah Goodacre, Niko Pepaj, Laura Maria Bilgeri and Hannah Rose May.

The movie was also the first to be shot at the Okanagan Film Studio in Vernon.

An Okanagan premiere of the film will be held during the Kelowna Fan Xpo (KFX) on March 25th.

The Recall is about five friends vacationing at a remote lake house, unaware that planet Earth is under an alien invasion and mass-abduction.

The movie was shot for the new Barco Escape three-screen, panoramic theatrical format, which fully surrounds audiences. Portions of the films were also shot for virtual reality.

Canadian film production company Minds Eye Entertainment is behind the movie.