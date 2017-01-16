37392
36358

Vernon  

First glimpse at The Recall

- | Story: 186177

The first official trailer of a sci-fi/thriller movie shot in the North Okanagan last year has been released.

The Recall was directed by Mauro Borrelli and stars Wesley Snipes, RJ Mitte, Jedidiah Goodacre, Niko Pepaj, Laura Maria Bilgeri and Hannah Rose May.

The movie was also the first to be shot at the Okanagan Film Studio in Vernon.

An Okanagan premiere of the film will be held during the Kelowna Fan Xpo (KFX) on March 25th.

The Recall is about five friends vacationing at a remote lake house, unaware that planet Earth is under an alien invasion and mass-abduction.

The movie was shot for the new Barco Escape three-screen, panoramic theatrical format, which fully surrounds audiences. Portions of the films were also shot for virtual reality.

Canadian film production company Minds Eye Entertainment is behind the movie.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

38364
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2692762
5731 Anderson Rd
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$1,185,000
more details
38006


Send us your News Tips!


37977


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Marissa
Marissa Vernon SPCA >


38037


Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 1.26.13 PM

Monday Sports Gifs – January 16, 2017

Galleries
Here we go again! The best of the week that was in sports! rodgers to rodgers Redeemed himself on missing that first dunk even...
Screen Shot 2017-01-16 at 1.35.52 PM
Monday Sports Gifs – January 16, 2017 (2)
Galleries
“I can do that, I just don’t want to” untitled...
Living out of a storage unit for 2 months
Living out of a storage unit for 2 months
Must Watch
The amount of anxiety I’d feel coming and going out of...
celine_dion_shares_emotional_video_tribute_to_late_husband.jpg
Celine Dion shares emotional video tribute to late husband
Music
Celine Dion marked the one-year anniversary of husband Rene...
When you aren’t ashamed of being a bandwagon fan
When you aren’t ashamed of being a bandwagon fan
Must Watch
Wearing those two jerseys actually paid off, the game came down...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37436
36358