More N. Okanagan B&Es

Photo: Getty Images
Despite the arrest of a suspect last Friday in connection with some B&Es, North Okanagan RCMP are reporting a number of recent unsolved cases.
"We haven't see a reduction in the numbers," said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, RCMP spokesperson. "We catch one person and another steps up."
Police say:
- On Jan. 9, a residence on the 4900 block of Heritage Drive in Vernon was broken into overnight after the front door was left unlocked. A vehicle key, some alcohol and a pair of boots were stolen.
- On Jan. 11th, at approximately 4:30 a.m., an unknown person broke into the compound of Westwood Electric on Fairweather Road in Vernon and stole two rolls of copper wire. “This is still easy to sell,” said Noseworthy.
- On Jan. 13th, a residence on the 100 block of George Street in Enderby was broken into between noon and 7:30 p.m. Ten Blueray discs, a silver chain, a watch and an undisclosed amount of cash were stolen from the residence.
- On Jan. 15th at 4:45 a.m. North Okanagan RCMP responded to an alarm at the Enderby Inn and Beer Store on Cliff Avenue. An unknown person forced entry into the business through a window. Two bottles of Fireball whiskey were taken.
- On Jan. 15th, a shop on a residential property on the 7500 block of L&A Road was broken into overnight. A snowmobile backpack, two sets of avalanche probes, a shovel, two transponder beacons, Oakley ski goggles, a hockey bag, a compound bow, shotgun shells and the keys to a snowmobile were stolen.
Anyone with information regarding any of these crimes crime is asked to call the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.