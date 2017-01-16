More N. Okanagan B&Es

Photo: Getty Images

Despite the arrest of a suspect last Friday in connection with some B&Es, North Okanagan RCMP are reporting a number of recent unsolved cases.

"We haven't see a reduction in the numbers," said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, RCMP spokesperson. "We catch one person and another steps up."

Police say:

On Jan. 9, a residence on the 4900 block of Heritage Drive in Vernon was broken into overnight after the front door was left unlocked. A vehicle key, some alcohol and a pair of boots were stolen.

On Jan. 11th, at approximately 4:30 a.m., an unknown person broke into the compound of Westwood Electric on Fairweather Road in Vernon and stole two rolls of copper wire. “This is still easy to sell,” said Noseworthy.

On Jan. 13th, a residence on the 100 block of George Street in Enderby was broken into between noon and 7:30 p.m. Ten Blueray discs, a silver chain, a watch and an undisclosed amount of cash were stolen from the residence.

On Jan. 15th at 4:45 a.m. North Okanagan RCMP responded to an alarm at the Enderby Inn and Beer Store on Cliff Avenue. An unknown person forced entry into the business through a window. Two bottles of Fireball whiskey were taken.

On Jan. 15th, a shop on a residential property on the 7500 block of L&A Road was broken into overnight. A snowmobile backpack, two sets of avalanche probes, a shovel, two transponder beacons, Oakley ski goggles, a hockey bag, a compound bow, shotgun shells and the keys to a snowmobile were stolen.

Anyone with information regarding any of these crimes crime is asked to call the Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.