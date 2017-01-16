Arrest in B&Es

A suspect is facing 15 charges in connection with a series of break-ins in Vernon as well as the theft of a vehicle.

Police arrested Ian James Macdonald, 37, at 5 a.m. on Friday the 13th, a few hours after a resident had woken to a commotion to find the front door of his residence ajar on the 2500 block of Willow Park Road.

He then saw a male leaving a shop situated at the rear of the property.

“When the resident confronted him, the suspect fled in a vehicle,” said Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy, RCMP spokesperson. “It was discovered that numerous items had been stolen from the residence and shed, including a mountain bike, a purse, and several electronics.”

Noseworthy said 45 minutes later it was discovered that someone had broken into a townhouse on the 4900 block of 25th Avenue.

“Items stolen in this break and enter included a purse, ID, and keys.”

Several tips from the public and some legwork led RCMP to the suspect who, upon his arrest, “was found in possession of many of these stolen items,” said Noseworthy.

Further investigation linked him to a vehicle that had been stolen from the Vernon area two days prior to the break-ins, according to police.

“The vehicle was recovered by police and items inside further linked the man to a theft from vehicle which occurred overnight between January 11th and 12th. The vehicle had been parked on the 2200 block of 32nd Street in Vernon. Numerous pieces of identification, a tire and various other items were stolen.”

Charges laid against Macdonald include: break and enter to a residence, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break in instruments, theft, possession of a controlled substance and breach of a probation order.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before the Vernon Provincial Court on January 16th.