Vernon  

Bids open for new arena

The City of Vernon has gone to tender for the construction of a new ice sheet beside Kal Tire Place.

According to the document on the city's website: “The addition will include a new NHL size ice surface and seating for 400. The main floor will have a front lobby with administrative office, a concession, public washrooms, change room facilities and elevator. Service and storage rooms will also be located on the main floor level. The seating will be located on the second floor along with a Dryland Training Facility and additional leasable space and connection to adjoining facility.”

The bidding process closes on Friday, February 24th.

Approximately $13 million has been set aside for the project which is expected to take 15 to 18 months to build, with a targeted opening date of Sept. 1, 2018.

In 2015, sports clubs campaigned for a new arena, fearful of an imminent failure of the 78-year-old Civic arena which is being nursed along by city staff.

