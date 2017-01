Photo: Wayne Emde

Three candidates for the title of Queen Silver Star 57 emerged on Saturday with top scores in the talent competition.

Makena Hoffman (hockey), Teagan Rogers (piano), and Kayla Sergeant (singing) will present their performances at the Vernon Winter Carnival proclamation Feb. 2 at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre.

Carnival kicks off Feb. 3-12, offering a week of activities sure to cure for the winter blahs.

This year's theme is Canada's 150th birthday.

– Wayne Emde