Vernon  

Big pot bust in Shuswap

RCMP got a lot more than they bargained for after a traffic stop near the Shuswap community of Chase.

On Jan. 11, at approximately 1:30 p.m. a member of the RCMP Integrated Road Safety Unit stopped an eastbound vehicle with Saskatchewan plates on the Trans Canada highway west of Chase.

“During the interaction with the driver, the investigating officer entered into a drug investigation. The driver was arrested and a search of the vehicle was conducted,” said Cpl. Jean-Rene Michau. “During the vehicle search, a significant quantity of drugs was located and seized.”

Police found 28 kg of marijuana bud along with two cases of THC drink and miscellaneous bags of gummy bears believed to be laced with THC.

THC is the is the principal psychoactive component of marijuana.

The seized drugs are believed to have a street value in excess of $250,000.

A 31-year-old man from Regina is facing numerous charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and was released pending a court appearance date in Kamloops on May 25.

