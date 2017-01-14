37392

Vernon  

Bee study looks at habitat

- | Story: 186001

With the rusty patched bumblebee becoming the first bee species in the continental U.S. to be declared endangered and a heightened global awareness of the decline of bees everywhere, research by a member of the Okanagan Science Centre is providing information on bee habitat.

Irene McKechnie, science centre manager, published a research paper on blueberry pollination in the January issue of Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment.

Populations of both native and managed bees are in decline worldwide, which can have negative consequences for pollination and the production of much of our food.

In the summer of 2011, McKechnie undertook a research project examining the impacts of forested areas on the bee community and fruit production in lowbush blueberry fields in New Brunswick. Lowbush blueberry farming is a unique agricultural ecosystem in which crops are harvested from naturally occurring areas instead of intentional row plantings.

McKechnie discovered forested areas had a greater variety of nesting habitats and a higher diversity of bee species, however areas away from the forests attracted a greater abundance of bees.

“In the scale of our study, bees would easily be able to nest in forested areas and still forage at plants in the non-forested areas. Our finding that forested areas had a more nesting habitat and a higher diversity of bees suggests that the maintenance of areas of natural habitat within the lowbush blueberry agricultural ecosystem helps support a healthy pollinator community,” said McKechnie.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2923857
3650 Woodsdale Road Road
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,850,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


37968


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Buggs
Buggs Vernon SPCA >




TheTango-DailyDose-0112201721

Daily Dose – January 14, 2017

Daily Dose
Warning. Dangerous currents ahead.
TheTango-DailyDose-0109201723
Daily Dose – January 14, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
No need to close your eyes for this gallery.
lady_gaga_wont_be_playing_donatella_versace_in_american_crime_story.jpg
Lady Gaga won’t be playing Donatella Versace in American Crime Story
Music
Poker Face singer Lady Gaga has dropped out of director Ryan...
Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 2.25.13 PM
TGIF Gifs – January 13, 2017
Galleries
Come learn a new trick or two with this weeks best gifs! MAgical...
Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 2.43.29 PM
TGIF Gifs – January 13, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Just act natural as your browse this gallery instead of working.


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada