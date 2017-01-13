37392
36358

Vernon  

BCHL rivals to meet

- | Story: 185988

BC Hockey League rivals the Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will meet for the seventh and final time this season.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers have dominated the Shuswap club throughout the season, collecting five wins in their first six meetings.

The Vipers are coming off a perfect three-game road swing and are looking forward to returning to the Snakepit.

The Silverbacks kicked off 2017 with a home-and-home set with the Trail Smoke Eaters. The Backs split the set with both teams winning on the road.

Salmon Arm had a busy trade deadline dealing away some veterans in return for youth and future considerations and will now look to homegrown talent Carson Bolduc who was recently made captain of the team.

On Saturday, the Vipers will play host to the Merritt Centennials.

Game time is 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

38024
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2843532
298 Cornish Road
9.25 bedrooms David Jurome baths
$999,000
more details
38006


Send us your News Tips!


36585


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Buggs
Buggs Vernon SPCA >




Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 2.25.13 PM

TGIF Gifs – January 13, 2017

Galleries
Come learn a new trick or two with this weeks best gifs! MAgical magic Coldstream Guard Makes Little Boy’s Birthday Wish...
Screen Shot 2017-01-12 at 2.43.29 PM
TGIF Gifs – January 13, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Just act natural as your browse this gallery instead of working.
Finally, a trash can for the lazy
Finally, a trash can for the lazy
Must Watch
Just because you figured out a clever way to get around your...
first_suspect_charged_in_kim_kardashian_robbery_case.jpg
First suspect charged in Kim Kardashian robbery case
Showbiz
French police have filed charges against their first suspect in...
The best guys in town
The best guys in town
Must Watch
Don’t give this guy a hard time either..


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38100