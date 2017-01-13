BCHL rivals to meet

Photo: Contributed

BC Hockey League rivals the Vernon Vipers and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will meet for the seventh and final time this season.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

The Vipers have dominated the Shuswap club throughout the season, collecting five wins in their first six meetings.

The Vipers are coming off a perfect three-game road swing and are looking forward to returning to the Snakepit.

The Silverbacks kicked off 2017 with a home-and-home set with the Trail Smoke Eaters. The Backs split the set with both teams winning on the road.

Salmon Arm had a busy trade deadline dealing away some veterans in return for youth and future considerations and will now look to homegrown talent Carson Bolduc who was recently made captain of the team.

On Saturday, the Vipers will play host to the Merritt Centennials.

Game time is 6 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.