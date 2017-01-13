Bevy of business break ins

Photo: Google Street View

Someone is targeting local auto parts stores in a month-long crime spree.

Vernon RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy said police have “seen a rash of break and enters and attempted break and enters to automotive-based businesses in the last month.”

The first was on Dec. 20 at about 4:45 a.m., when someone attempted to break the front door of Vernon Battery on 25th Avenue in Vernon.

“Damage was done to the door, but the suspect did not manage to get inside,” said Noseworthy.

Just after that incident at about 5 a.m., someone did manage to break into Napa Auto Parts on 43rd Avenue in Vernon where gloves, a battery and a saw were stolen.

Then on Dec. 23, at around midnight, Napa Auto Parts on 43rd Avenue was hit again.

“In this incident, a portable TIG welding system was stolen. Surveillance video showed a white truck with a flatbed was used to come and go from the scene,” said Noseworthy.

Then the local Lordco auto parts store became the focus of the thief.

On Dec. 30 employees of Lordco reported that overnight someone broke into a storage unit in the back compound and stole 16 Firestone airbag suspension kits.

On Jan. 9, 2017, Lordco employees came to work to find that the storage unit had again been broken into overnight and three Firestone airbag suspension kits were taken.

And on Jan. 11, someone once again broke into the storage unit in the fenced compound at Lordco and stole 45 Walker mufflers, 11 of which had catalytic converters on them.

Members of the Vernon Community Policing Office have been working with local businesses to enhance their security measures in an effort to prevent further crimes.

“The public is being cautioned that buying such items second hand could result in you purchasing stolen goods,” said Noseworthy, adding the crimes are being actively investigated by police.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call police at 250-545-7171, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.