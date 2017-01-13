Fire victim optimistic

Photo: Mike Mortenson

He may have lost his home, but Mike Mortenson has not lost his positive attitude.

Mortenson and his two roommates were burned out of their Old Kamloops Road home when a chimney fire spread to the attic, heavily damaging part of the house.

Everyone escaped unharmed and numerous items were even saved from the burning home. Members of the BX/Swan Lake and Armstrong/Spallumcheen fire departments spent hours putting out the stubborn fire Thursday.

Mortenson has been put up in a hotel for three days, but he is not sure what he is going to do when that time runs out.

It's well known the vacancy rate in the North Okanagan is very low, and matters for Mortenson are even more complicated because he needs a place to park his logging truck.

The former Grand Prairie resident moved to the Okanagan last July and has been saving up to buy his own place, but the fire “threw a curve ball” into his plans. He says it will still be several months before he is able to purchase his own chunk of land.

But through it all, Mortenson is remaining optimistic things will all work out.

When he posted pictures of the fire on social media with a statement he needs a new place to live, the community rallied with tips on accommodations in the city.

There was also an outpouring of offers ranging from clothes to household items.

“We are trying to come up with a game plan now,” he said. He is looking at all options, including buying a fifth wheel to live in.

“Right now, I'm trying to focus on working. I'm going to need as much capital as I can get.”

But, Mortenson admits he does not have a good answer to his looming homeless situation.

“I don't know where to go and there is nowhere to put my stuff,” he said. “I'm trying not to let that get me down. I was stressing about it last night, but there is really nothing you can do. I'm hopeful it will all work out.”

Mortenson said the only real requirement he has is somewhere to park his truck, noting the rental could be short term as he saves up to buy his own place

Anyone interested in helping can text Mortenson at 1-587-777-0475.