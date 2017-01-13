Wanted: a lot of brides

Photo: lonepineranchbc.com

Here come the brides – lots of them.

The Lonepine Ranch is looking for 18 couples who are ready to say "I do" as it revives the 1980s show Tony & Tina’s Wedding.

The play will come with a unique country twist, said Lone Pine facility director and producer Dee Cristante.

“The wildly hilarious Italian-style wedding dinner show will include its usual mystery guest list, the public,” she said. “In addition to new and exciting turn of events that play out throughout the wedding production. The wedding invitation will include a ceremony, family-style Italian dinner, old fashion barn dance, garter tossing and much more.”

Ticket holders will be urged to dress in theme for the occasion.

Contest winners will play the roles of Tony & Tina and take part in the celebration of wedding vows, wedding toasts, speeches and other activities all while supported by their "staged" families – the Ricardos and the Fishers.

Lone Pine Ranch Event Centre, located near Predator Ridge on Commonage Road, is hosting open auditions for all local talent wanting to join in on the wedding celebration.

Casting of all family members, even Elvis, takes place on Sunday, Jan. 29, from noon to 3 p.m.

“We are making the casting call fun and simple,” said Cristante. “Those interested merely have to show up in character and costume. They don’t even necessarily have to have any acting experience as long as they look the part.”

First couple selected to walk down the isle, will take place on April 13 at the show's media launch party, so the first winning couple will be announced on Saint Patrick's Day, March 17.

“We look forward to having a lot of laughs while making 18 wedding dreams come true,” said Cristante.

For more information on contest details go to lonepineranchbc.com.