Trigger Effect gets sponsor

Photo: Contributed

A Falkland-based hunting show is getting a big-name sponsor.

Bushnell Canada has announced it will be the title sponsor of Trigger Effect.

Bushnell’s Trigger Effect is a hunting TV series that films the adventures of hosts Dean Trumbley and Kent Michie along with their professional staff of Jason Bellows and Chris Kitt.

The team films all over the world and across Canada.

This season’s episodes will include hunting wild boar Louisiana, whitetail in Manitoba and black buck in Argentina. Utilizing the career/educational backgrounds of the hosts and pro-staff, Bushnell’s Trigger Effect has a heavy education aspect to the show, but still focuses on footage of action-packed hunts.