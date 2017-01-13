37392

Vernon  

ER parking fine waved

- | Story: 185908

Veronique Lavoie will not have to pay a hefty parking fine after all.

The Vernon resident was dinged with a $57 fine while parked at Vernon Jubilee Hospital earlier this week.

Lavoie was waiting to see a doctor in the hospital emergency room when time ran out on her parking stall, prompting the ticket from Impark, the company that looks after the lot.

However, Lavoie contacted Impark Thursday and after she explained the circumstances, the company agreed to wave the fine as a one-time courtesy.

“I am pleased about that," she said. 

But Lavoie would still like to see the system changed, noting other people are getting caught in the same situation.

“Our parking programs are designed to ensure reasonable and balanced access for patients, visitors and staff who come to our facilities," said Andrew Pattison, protection, parking and fleet services manager with Interior Health. "This includes ensuring accessible parking is available for those that need it while adhering to applicable laws. For this specific concern, we apologize for the inconvenience as a result of the snow covering the ground sign.

“In all cases, if someone wishes to dispute a ticket, they are encouraged to contact the parking management company directly. Alternately they may contact our parking services department directly if there are special considerations.”

Pattison said are pros and cons to any parking program and the current system is simple to use, and reliable to maintain.

“It is our standard system across IH, and is found in many hospitals and municipalities across the country. We do understand the VJH parking system requires one to estimate how long they will need to park,” said Pattison, adding people are encouraged to use the new pay-by-phone app so they will not have to physically run to the parking lot to get more time.

Pattison also pointed out all parking meters at VJH accept credit cards, as well as coin denominations from $.25 - $2. 

