Photo: RCMP

Vernon RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate an Armstrong man wanted for fraud.

There is an outstanding warrant for Evan Marshall, 30, who is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-11, 177 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Marshall are asked to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.