Walk-in clinic closing

Vernon is losing a walk-in clinic.

Patients are being advised the Gartree Medical Clinic, in Vernon Square, will be closing its doors as of Mach 24.

Office manager Nancy Spiers said a lack of doctors is to blame.

“A year ago we had three doctors. The last year we went down to two and we shortened our hours and now we are down to one,” said Spiers.

Dr. William Fair is the only doctor remaining at the clinic and Spiers said it is just not possible to keep the centre open with only a single physician.

“It's an extremely busy walk-in,” said Spiers. “We are always swamped. The other two are going to feel the brunt of it.”

The two remaining walk-ins are the North Okanagan Medical Clinic at Real Canadian Superstore and the Sterling Centre Clinic on 25th Avenue.

Spiers said people have been upset by the news of the closure.

“It's upsetting for Dr. Fair as well,” said Spiers. “You get close to the patients. It's a very difficult thing.”