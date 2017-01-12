Fire on Old Kamloops Rd

UPDATED 10:53 A.M.

What started as a chimney fire has heavily damaged a home on Old Kamloops Road.

BX/Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey said the fire quickly spread to the attic of the home.

“It's an old-style home with two feet of sawdust insulation,” said Wacey from the scene.

The sawdust, along with the plywood roofing, fed the fire and caused some challenges for fire crews who were called to the scene just after 7 a.m.

“We have big problems with it right now,” he said just before 11 a.m.

And along with fire itself, crews are also having to battle the elements.

“The cold is our biggest issue right now,” said Wacey. “It's -23 degrees.”

Wacey said the cold weather plays havoc with equipment such as air regulators that are freezing up, forcing crews to change them frequently.

Wacey expects fire crews to be at the scene for some time.

Fire crews were called to a blaze on Old Kamloops Road Thursday morning.

The house fire is in the 8200 block, at the north end of the road.

Along with the BX/Swan Lake fire department, several members and equipment from the Armstrong/Spallumcheen fire department were also called in.

At least five fire trucks and numerous firefighters were on scene as smoke billowed from the home.

Police and ambulance crews were also on scene and a member of the RCMP was stationed at the south end of the road and only allowing certain people through.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the home are not yet known.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.