37392

Vernon  

Fire on Old Kamloops Rd

- | Story: 185860

UPDATED 10:53 A.M.

What started as a chimney fire has heavily damaged a home on Old Kamloops Road.

BX/Swan Lake Fire Chief Bill Wacey said the fire quickly spread to the attic of the home.

“It's an old-style home with two feet of sawdust insulation,” said Wacey from the scene.

The sawdust, along with the plywood roofing, fed the fire and caused some challenges for fire crews who were called to the scene just after 7 a.m.

“We have big problems with it right now,” he said just before 11 a.m.

And along with fire itself, crews are also having to battle the elements.

“The cold is our biggest issue right now,” said Wacey. “It's -23 degrees.”

Wacey said the cold weather plays havoc with equipment such as air regulators that are freezing up, forcing crews to change them frequently.

Wacey expects fire crews to be at the scene for some time.

Fire crews were called to a blaze on Old Kamloops Road Thursday morning.

The house fire is in the 8200 block, at the north end of the road.

Along with the BX/Swan Lake fire department, several members and equipment from the Armstrong/Spallumcheen fire department were also called in.

At least five fire trucks and numerous firefighters were on scene as smoke billowed from the home.

Police and ambulance crews were also on scene and a member of the RCMP was stationed at the south end of the road and only allowing certain people through.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the home are not yet known.

Castanet will have more information as soon as it becomes available.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

37707
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2900269
3975 Twana Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$469,900
more details
38006


Send us your News Tips!


38027


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Roxy
Roxy Vernon SPCA >


38027


Ever been on an ice carousel?

Ever been on an ice carousel?

Must Watch
These guys in Finland totally made one!
charlie_sheen_considered_suicide_after_hiv_diagnosis.jpg
Charlie Sheen considered suicide after HIV diagnosis
Showbiz
Charlie Sheen wanted to "eat a bullet" and end his life...
Screen Shot 2017-01-11 at 2.17.43 PM
FIFA’s Best Goal Of 2016
Must Watch
The Puskas Award is given by FIFA every year to the scorer of the...
TheTango-BestOfSeven-0111201771
Best of Seven – Red Heads
Daily Dose
Who doesn’t love red heads? Vote for your favourite below!
First world problems
First world problems
Must Watch
Sometimes it’s easy to lose perspective…


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38014