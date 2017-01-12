ER parking nightmare

Photo: Facebook

Veronique Lavoie got a lot more than medical attention when she went to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital emergency room: she got a parking ticket for $57.

Lavoie said she recently moved to the area and made her first visit to the ER earlier this week. As she parked her car, a man offered her his parking stub that still had an hour worth of time left.

But when the hour ran out, the woman in need of medical care had to navigate a labyrinth of challenges to simply add more time to her parking spot.

“After the hour passed, I trekked back out to the snowy parking lot to extend my time only to realize that the machine only takes loonies,” she said, adding she had two loonies on her and bought two more hours worth of parking.

When she inquired about getting more loonies, Lavoie was told she would have to go to a different floor.

“As I was waiting to be seen at this point and didn't want to risk missing my name being called, and being as sick as I was, I didn't have the energy to travel throughout a new building, I decided to just leave it for the time being,” she said.

When she came out of the hospital several hours later, she was greeted by an Impark ticket for $57, which would be reduced to $30 if she paid in a certain amount of time.

“It turns out I was in handicap space, I had no idea as I parked in front of a pole with no sign on it and the ground was snow covered,” she said.

The whole experience has made Lavoie wonder why there isn't a better system for parking at the hospital.

“Wouldn't it make more sense to get a time stamped ticket when you arrive and pay on the way out? That way you wouldn't have to guess how long you could be there for,” she said.

Her comments on social media about the experience touched off a storm of dozens of reactions, including similar stories.

Some urged her not to pay the fine, but many agreed the system needs to be changed.

“The parking payment system at VJH is absolutely horrendous. The last thing a patient needs is more stress. Definitely needs to be changed,” said one post.

Another post said, “It makes an already stressful situation even more stressful. Your idea sounds wonderful. Why should we run back and forth to check a meter? Even when you pay, sometimes it eats your money or tells you, you didn't pay.”

Lavoie said she called Impark on Wednesday, but their office was closed and said she plans on calling them again Thursday.

“I'm going to fight this ticket,” she said.

An official with Interior Health said they will look into a request by Castanet about the parking situation.