Temps to warm up

It looks like the worst might be over.

After recording a bone-chilling overnight low of -25 C Wednesday, the temperature is supposed to be on the upswing for the rest of the week.

Environment Canada is calling for a low of -20 C going into Thursday, and from there it is nothing but warmer weather.

Thursday night will see lows of -16 C for the North Okanagan with temperatures climbing to lows of -10 C Friday night.

By Monday, weather forecasters are calling for lows of -1 C and highs around 0 C.

But with the predicted warm weather comes a forecast of flurries starting early next week.

Environment Canada has also issued an extreme cold weather warning for the Nicola Valley for Wednesday night.

“Very cold wind chill values near minus 35 will redevelop overnight through Thursday morning near Merritt,” he warning advised.

