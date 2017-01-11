New players in the Snakepit

Photo: Contributed

The Vernon Vipers have added some offense to their lineup.

The BC Hockey League club has brought two forwards into the Snakepit following the league trade deadline.

Forward Brodie Dale, 17, has been acquired from the KIJHL Kelowna Chiefs while 19-year-old Simon Sagissor comes from the North American Hockey League.

Dale played eight games with Vernon as an affiliate player this season. He also laced up for 26 games for the Chiefs, collecting 15 goals and 24 assists.

Sagissor split his time between the Madison of the USHL and Coulee Region Chill of the NAHL.