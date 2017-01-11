37392

Vernon  

New players in the Snakepit

- | Story: 185798

The Vernon Vipers have added some offense to their lineup.

The BC Hockey League club has brought two forwards into the Snakepit following the league trade deadline.

Forward Brodie Dale, 17, has been acquired from the KIJHL Kelowna Chiefs while 19-year-old Simon Sagissor comes from the North American Hockey League.

Dale played eight games with Vernon as an affiliate player this season. He also laced up for 26 games for the Chiefs, collecting 15 goals and 24 assists.

Sagissor split his time between the Madison of the USHL and Coulee Region Chill of the NAHL.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.


37590


Real Estate
2866285
752 Petterson Road
9.98 ACRES bedrooms David Jurome baths
$549,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


37977


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Toddy
Toddy Vernon SPCA >


38138


thetango-weirdwednesday-0104201724

Weird Wednesday – January 11, 2017

Galleries
Ignore the title of this post. All the latest fashion trends can be found here!
thetango-weirdwednesday-0103201735
Weird Wednesday – January 11, 2017
Galleries
“But why!?” We’ve been asking that for awhile...
screen-shot-2017-01-10-at-11-21-27-am
World’s longest floating path opens to public in China
Must Watch
Extending 5,100+ meters, the pathway breaks the Guiness World...
mariah_careys_beau_felt_he_was_meant_to_be_with_her.jpg
Mariah Carey’s beau felt he was ‘meant to be with her’
Music
Mariah Carey's new beau felt as though he was "meant to...
thetango-oddlysatisfying-0110201704
Oddly satisfying photos that will make you feel good
Galleries
Just sitting and staring at these pictures will make you feel...


North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020
36358