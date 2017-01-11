$100,000 to be given away

37392
VantageOne Credit Union wants to give away a lot of money.

All it needs is suggestions on what group deserves it.

Applications are being accepted for the VantageOne Great Community Giveaway, which will donate $100,000 to community organizations.

One organization will be granted $50,000, while the remaining $50,000 will be granted in smaller amounts.

The application deadline is 4 p.m., Jan. 31, and the form is available on the VantageOne Credit Union website.

“We only have a few weeks left to accept applications, and we want to make sure that no one misses this opportunity. We’ve had a positive response from the community so far and we are looking forward to receiving the final applications over the next few weeks,” said Glenn Benischek, CEO of VantageOne.

“We’ve always supported the communities we serve and we’re excited that this year, we are able to contribute in a way that we feel will make a significant impact on the families, individuals and organizations in our communities.”  

