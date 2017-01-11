37392

Emergency skills on display

Fires, accidents, helicopter rescues – it's all in a day's work for the region's emergency services teams.

And on Saturday, Jan. 21, nine of those teams will be showing what they can do during the SilverStar Mountain Resort’s Emergency Services Day.

From a heli-winch rescue to avalanche search techniques, Emergency Services Day highlights how skilled local first responders are.

“The day showcases the skills and equipment of our local first responders. Demonstrations will be done by the RCMP, Vernon Search and Rescue, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, Shuswap Search and Rescue, SilverStar Ski Patrol, FACTS First Aid, St John’s Ambulance and the B.C. Dragoons,” said Brad Baker SilverStar operations director.

Emergency Services team demonstrations are scheduled every half hour from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vernon Search and Rescue will start the day with a snow shelter demonstration at 9 a.m. and close the day with a motor vehicle rescue at 3:30 p.m.

There will also be information booths in the village for anyone interested in learning more about what emergency services teams do and the equipment they use.

Emergency Services Day in support of Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation is an evolution of SilverStar’s annual fundraising efforts for the local charity.

On Jan. 21, SilverStar will be donating $20 to the foundation from every full-day adult Alpine lift ticket purchased.

“VJH Foundation is excited to partner again with SilverStar Mountain Resort for Emergency Services Day. SilverStar is a long-time supporter of VJH Foundation, donating more than $65,000 to help make health care better for residents in the North Okanagan,” said Sue Beaudry, VJH Foundation director of development.

