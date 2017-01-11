A place to store their stuff

Photo: File photo

It may not be much, but it's all they have and Vernon's Upper Room Mission is investigating how to provide adequate and safe space for homeless to store their personal belongings.

Rick Lavin, executive director and Lisa Anderson, director of resource development recently visited the Kelowna Gospel Mission, to learn more about their new storage units.

“We were very impressed with the Gospel Mission’s storage sheds and the service it provides to Kelowna’s impoverished citizens,” said Anderson.

The Kelowna Gospel Mission partnered with the City of Kelowna and BC Housing to construct 12 small sheds that the homeless could use to store their carts and belongings.

“We see the need, and are working on a similar program for Vernon. With recent homeless camps being decommissioned, we have seen an increase in the number of people turning up at the mission with all of their belongings, and nowhere to store it,” said Anderson.

“At one point, our basement, which is also our women’s drop-in centre, was full of people’s personal belongings. We wanted to accommodate everyone, but we just did not have the space to do so.”

The mission recently received a one-time donation from Vernon City Council for $3,402 from their Food for Fines Campaign in December, as well as $1,460 from the city’s employee Jeans Day program.

“Our plan is to use the donated money we acquired from the city to purchase and set up storage sheds so Vernon’s street-entrenched population has a place to keep their personal belongings, free of charge,” she said, adding the hope is to provide more “freedom for our guests, and take away the stressor of having to literally 'carry your house on your back,' which some people are forced to do.”

The storage units would also offer a secure place for those who are sleeping outside to store their belongings. By giving them a safe place to store their personal property for an extended period of time, the hope is it will encourage them to come out of the cold and access the Extreme Weather Response Program.