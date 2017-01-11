Will Snakes dethrone Kings?

Photo: vipers.bc.ca

The Vernon Vipers are looking to continue their four-game winning streak today when they head to Prince George for a Wednesday-evening contest.

The snakes will wrap up a three-game road swing when they meet the Spruce Kings, the first of two meetings between the BC Hockey League teams this month.

While the Vipers are playing some of their best hockey of the season, they will have to shut down Kings sniper Brett Mennear, who is not only the team captain, but leading scorer with 30 goals.

The former Westside Warrior has amassed 57 points this season.

The Vipers will also have to figure out how to crack the Kings' penalty kill, which has been perfect in the past four games, killing off 23 straight powerplays.

But the Vipers are putting up some solid numbers of their own with three wins and two ties in their last five road games and have a 10-10-2-2 record.

The Kings will be returning from a road swing that saw them win only one of three contests.

The Vipers will host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks Friday and the Merritt Centennials Saturday at Kal Tire Place.