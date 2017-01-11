37392

New VJHF exec needed

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation is looking for a new executive director.

After a decade at the helm of the foundation, current director of development, Sue Beaudry, will be stepping down.

“We are looking forward to meeting dynamic leadership candidates to strategically propel the organization forward as we focus on upcoming ambitious projects to improve the health of North Okanagan residents,” said Richard Finn, VJH Foundation vice-president, adding the position of director of development will be transitioned to executive director to more accurately reflect the varied responsibilities of the position. 

Past fundraising projects include the $7 million Building a Tower of Care Campaign, $2.5 million Tower of Care Campaign, Phase II, Digital Mammography Take a Picture Campaign and the McMurtry-Baerg Cancer Centre expansion. 

Annually, the foundation raises between $1.5 and $2 million for unfunded health care needs in the North Okanagan.

The foundation hopes to have the new executive director in place by September.

Interested candidates can review the position requirements and submit an application online.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation is a charitable society that supports health care in the North Okanagan by raising funds for residential care facilities, community health services and Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

