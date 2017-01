Photo: Darren Handschuh

One person was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with minor injuries following a Wednesday morning crash.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., police and ambulance crews responded to the two-vehicle accident near the intersection of South Vernon Drive and Willow Drive.

Police at the scene said the icy roads were likely a factor in the accident.

There was no word if any charges are pending in relation to the incident.