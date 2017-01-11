Countdown to carnival

In a little over three weeks, the biggest party of the year kicks off in the North Okanagan.

The 57th annual Vernon Winter Carnival takes place Feb. 3-12, offering a week of activities, events and a cure for the winter blahs.

Deb White, carnival chairperson, said along with the old favourites are several new events. A full list of events, times and places can be found at the carnival website.

The theme for this year's festivities is Winter Carnival Celebrates Canada's 150th.

Canada celebrates 150 years in 2017 and carnival will have plenty of events to honour the milestone.

“With such a patriotic theme, we are very excited to all the wonderful floats in the annual parade,” said White of the event that draws up to 10,000 people.

And of course, it would not be carnival without hot air balloons.

Close to a dozen of the air behemoths are scheduled to sail across the North Okanagan heavens throughout the opening weekend.

While several flights are planned, they are all weather dependent.